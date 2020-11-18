Catholic World News

Clear rules needed for application of universal jurisdiction, Vatican diplomat says at UN

November 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A UN committee recently considered the scope and application of the principle of universal jurisdiction, under which nations (and international organizations) prosecute individuals from other nations for genocide and other serious crimes.

