WV Supreme Court rules attorney general cannot sue diocese using consumer protection law

November 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Despite today’s loss at the WV Supreme Court, we are proud that we are likely the only reason why WV now has a public list of 40 priests who were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors,” said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. “We must protect our kids.” Morrisey, who has called for the overturning of Roe v. Wade, is a graduate of a Catholic high school.

