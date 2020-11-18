Catholic World News

In a year of racial strife, US bishops share experiences in dioceses

November 18, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The public sessions of the US bishops’ fall general assembly took place on November 16-17.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.