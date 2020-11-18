Action Alert!
‘The selfless pastor’: papal condolences for deceased Ecuadorian cardinal

November 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Raúl Eduardo Vela Chiriboga died on November 15 at the age of 86.

