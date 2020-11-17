Catholic World News

Bishops shouldn’t investigate one another, Washington Post says in editorial

November 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “One of the main takeaways from the [McCarrick] report, therefore, is the manifest inadequacy of the system now in place that counts on archbishops to police abuse by bishops,” the Post said in its editorial. “Yet proposals from within the American Church’s US hierarchy to give laypeople a prominent, formal role in investigating allegations involving bishops, floated two years in Baltimore, were controversial within the US bishops conference — and do not appear to have been seriously considered by the Holy See.”

