Sex-abuse claims against Boy Scouts now surpass 82,000

Catholic World News

November 17, 2020

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: The claims “far eclipsed the number of abuse accusations filed in Catholic Church cases,” the report noted.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!