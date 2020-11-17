Catholic World News

Nuncio, in address to US bishops, calls for ‘Samaritan Church to heal the world’

November 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The Church suffers from the same problems, the same maladies as the rest of society – polarization, secularization, indifference, worldliness, and the like,” Archbishop Christophe Pierre said in a November 16 address to US bishops at their fall meeting. “As Catholics – whether in dioceses, parishes, or groups – are we trying to offer hope through a different type of witness – through the type of witness offered by the Samaritan? It is this witness that will attract believers and transform society – the witness to compassion and mercy.”

