Archdiocese of NY demands city pay for Covid testing in hot-spot Catholic schools

November 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Under state guidelines, the only way the Catholic schools can stay open in the virus hot spots is if they test 20% of their students and staff at least once a week,” according to the report.

