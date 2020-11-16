Catholic World News

French hotline for Church sex abuse received 6,500 calls

November 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on AFP

CWN Editor's Note: The head of a commission established by the French bishops said that the hotline received 6,500 calls during its 17 months of existence. “About a third said they were aged between six and ten when they were targeted, and about another third aged 11 to 15,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!