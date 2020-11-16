Action Alert!
As Peru’s president resigns, bishops call for 2021 elections, fight against corruption

November 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Interim President Manuel Merino resigned on November 15 after five days in office.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

