Cardinals-designate facing quarantine, trip cancellations due to pandemic
November 16, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis recently announced a November 28 consistory for the creation of 13 new cardinals.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
