Delaware governor removes church restrictions

November 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Governor John Carney of Delaware has backed away from special restrictions on church gatherings, settling a lawsuit brought by a Protestant minister. The governor had decreed that church services must be limited to one hour; he agreed that churches should be subject only to the same restrictions applied to all “essential” institutions.

