Bishop Conley returns to work

November 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop James Conley of Lincoln, Nebraska, has returned to full-time pastoral work after a leave of absence to address mental-health issues. Bishop Conley, who revealed that he had suffered from depression and anxiety, took 11 months away from his assignment. He urged others to be open about mental and emotional health.

