Pakistani cardinal deplores caricatures of Muhammad

November 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We deplore and are saddened by the cartoons spread by a magazine based in Paris,” said Cardinal Joseph Coutts of Karachi. “These offensive acts are contrary to freedom of expression as they not only hurt the feelings of Muslims, but also of people of other religions.” Archbishop Sebastian Francis Shaw of Lahore added, “We are united with our Muslim brothers and are united with the victims of terrorism in Europe. We appeal to the European Union, the United Nations, to draw up the laws according to which no country should be allowed to dishonor the Prophet or the Holy Book of any religion.”

