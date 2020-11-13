Catholic World News

Biden, Pope Francis speak by phone

November 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The President-elect thanked His Holiness for extending blessings and congratulations and noted his appreciation for His Holiness’ leadership in promoting peace, reconciliation, and the common bonds of humanity around the world,” according to the Biden-Harris transition team. “The President-elect expressed his desire to work together on the basis of a shared belief in the dignity and equality of all humankind on issues such as caring for the marginalized and the poor, addressing the crisis of climate change, and welcoming and integrating immigrants and refugees into our communities.” The Vatican’s press office confirmed that the conversation took place.

