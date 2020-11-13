Catholic World News

Pope Francis commemorates JRS’s 40th anniversary

November 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “As you seek to renew and deepen your commitment to serving the varied and complex needs of refugees and other forcibly displaced persons, I pray that all of you will continue to draw encouragement and wisdom from the vision and example of your founder,” Pope Francis said. “Father [Pedro] Arrupe translated his shock at the suffering of those fleeing their homeland in search of safety as a result of the war in Vietnam into a deeply practical concern for their physical, psychological and spiritual welfare. This profoundly Christian and Ignatian desire to care for the wellbeing of all who find themselves in utter desperation has inspired and guided the work of JRS.”

