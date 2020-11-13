Catholic World News

Focus on the person, welcome, and involve: Pope reflects on Catholic schools and religious communities

November 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a message, dated October 15 and released November 12, to the superior general of the Piarists, on the occasion of an online seminar, attended by 700 religious, entitled “Rebuild the Global Educational Pact.” The compact has the strong support of Pope Francis.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!