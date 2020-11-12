Catholic World News

Did McCarrick pay abuse settlements with funds from charity

November 12, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The McCarrick Report has raised questions about how the former cardinal handled a charitable account, the Archbishop’s Fund, for his own purposes. Money from the fund was apparently used to pay settlements in sex-abuse lawsuits.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!