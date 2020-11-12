Action Alert!
HELP!   We have $75,864 left to match to win a Challenge Grant of $100,000.   Your gift will be doubled!   Deadline 12/9: Donate NOW!
Catholic Culture Dedication
Catholic Culture Dedication
Catholic World News

Police warn Irish priest who celebrated Mass despite lockdown

November 12, 2020

» Continue to this story on Irish Catholic

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest in County Cork reports that he received a warning from local police that he could face “the full rigors of the law,” after he celebrated Mass for a small congregation, violating lockdown orders.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Vision Book Cover Prints
MIKE AQUILINA
for CatholicCulture.org
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.