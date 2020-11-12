Catholic World News

Police warn Irish priest who celebrated Mass despite lockdown

November 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest in County Cork reports that he received a warning from local police that he could face “the full rigors of the law,” after he celebrated Mass for a small congregation, violating lockdown orders.

