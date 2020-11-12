Catholic World News

Florida Catholic college ends recognition of faculty union

November 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Criticizing the decision by Saint Leo University, Karen Morian of United Faculty of Florida cited the teaching on unions in Pope Leo XIII’s encyclical Rerum Novarum.

