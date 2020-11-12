Catholic World News

Maine Catholic churches voice frustration while limiting in-person attendance

November 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “At all Maine Catholic churches, all attendees wear masks, social distancing is clearly enforced and parishioners spend an average of less than an hour indoors,” said a diocesan spokesman. “In restaurants, diners take their masks off while seated at tables, the tables are not uniformly separated and meals traditionally take well over an hour ... Messages and questions sent to Governor [Janet] Mills from Bishop [Robert] Deeley have not received direct answers or responses from the governor in recent months,”

