Catholic World News

UK abuse scandal: Cardinal Nichols faces criticism over leadership

November 12, 2020

» Continue to this story on BBC

CWN Editor's Note: The Archbishop of Westminster faced calls to leave office after the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, launched by the UK government in 2014, published a 147-page report. The prelate, who turned 75 on November 8, told BBC, “I offered my resignation to Pope Francis. His answer has come back very clear, very unambiguous. He wants me to stay in post, so I will stay because that’s where my orders come from.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!