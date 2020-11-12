Catholic World News

Paraguay’s bishops rue corruption, rising poverty, displacement of indigenous from their territories

November 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Fides news agency offers English-language coverage of the bishops’ statement. The South American nation of 7.1 million (map) is 85% Catholic and 9% Protestant.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

