Ethiopia’s bishops appeal for peace as threat of civil war looms

Catholic World News

November 12, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis also appealed for peace after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military intervention in the Tigray region (map).

