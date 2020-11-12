Catholic World News
Ethiopia’s bishops appeal for peace as threat of civil war looms
November 12, 2020
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis also appealed for peace after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launched a military intervention in the Tigray region (map).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!