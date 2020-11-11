Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich: Report pulls back curtain on culture of clericalism

November 11, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The McCarrick Report “is unprecedented and a watershed moment as it pulls back the curtain on a culture of clericalism that has separated the clergy from the people they have been ordained to serve,” the Archbishop of Chicago said. “While the report makes for painful reading, it is fearless in admitting the failures of church leaders. The report is another example of Pope Francis’ commitment to responsibility, accountability and transparency to victim-survivors.”

