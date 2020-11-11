Action Alert!
Catholic World News

‘Persevering in prayer’ is theme of Pope’s general audience

November 11, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On May 6, Pope Francis began a series Wednesday general audiences on prayer; during August and September, he temporarily interrupted the series to speak on the theme of healing the world. During his November 11 audience (video), he reflected on Luke 11:9-13 and other Gospel passages.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

