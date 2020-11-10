Catholic World News

Former nuncio to France on trial for sexual misconduct

November 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Luigi Ventura, the former apostolic nuncio in France, goes on trial this week on charges of groping a man. The archbishop—who has denied the charge—resigned from his diplomatic post last December. The Vatican waived his diplomatic immunity to allow for a trial in France.

