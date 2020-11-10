Catholic World News

San Diego bishop sees ‘historic moment’ in Biden inauguration

November 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on Southern Cross

CWN Editor's Note: “The inauguration of President-elect Biden will represent a historic moment for the Catholic community, as he will become only the second Catholic in American history to serve in the Presidency,” said Bishop Robert McElroy in a message offering prayer and congratulations. “I pray that in the difficult challenges that will confront him, the heritage of Catholic faith that he received from his parents will be a source of enduring hope and joy, consolation and comfort, and wisdom and guidance.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!