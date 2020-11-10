Catholic World News

Archdiocese closes churches for indoor worship amid New Mexico’s virus spike

November 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop John Wester of Santa Fe wrote that outdoor Masses are permitted and that churches may remain open for prayer.

