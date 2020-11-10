Catholic World News

‘Live the celebration of the Eucharistic Mystery,’ Pope tells Chile’s Catholics

November 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis wrote a brief letter on the occasion of the 500th anniversary of the first Mass in Chile. The Mass was celebrated by Father Pedro de Valderrama, the chaplain on Ferdinand Magellan’s expedition.

