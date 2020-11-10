Catholic World News

Our Lady of Guápulo featured on US Christmas stamp

November 10, 2020

» Continue to this story on US Postal Service

CWN Editor's Note: “Our Lady of Guápulo,” an 18th-century painting at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, is based on a 1696 Marian apparition in Quito, Ecuador.

