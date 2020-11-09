Catholic World News

French bishops lament lockdown; appeal rejected

November 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on Le Figaro (French)

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of France have expresses their keen disappointment with a decision by the Council of State to uphold a ban on public celebration of Mass. However the bishops, in a public statement, assured the faithful that the restriction was approved “based solely on health grounds,” and not directed specifically at the Catholic Church. Under the latest rules, until December 1 all religious gatherings are banned, while schools and other “essential services” remain open. The bishops called for a special effort to open churches in time for Christmas.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!