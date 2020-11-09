Catholic World News

Federal court refuses stay of order on Indiana county’s crèche display

November 09, 2020

» Continue to this story on Religion Clause

CWN Editor's Note: In line with an earlier decision, the court ruled that “since the primary focus of the display is a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, a reasonable observer would believe that Jackson County was endorsing a particular religion, that is, Christianity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!