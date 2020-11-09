Catholic World News

Horrified by deadly attacks, French Muslims protect church

November 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “It’s very good, these young people who are against violence,” said Father Luis Iniguez of the cathedral in Lodève, Hérault (map). “People were happy to see that.”

