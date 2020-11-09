Catholic World News

Joan Roig, martyr of the ‘fight for Christ,’ beatified in Spain

November 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “He was killed at just 19 years of age during the Spanish Civil War,” Pope Francis said on November 8. “He was a witness to Jesus in the workplace and remained faithful to Him up to the supreme gift of life. May his example inspire in us all, especially in the young, the desire to live the Christian vocation fully.”

