Add the oil of charity to the lamp of faith, Pope tells pilgrims

November 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: During his November 8 Sunday Angelus address (video), Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 25:1-13, the Gospel reading of the day. “If we want to be ready for the final encounter with the Lord, we must cooperate with Him now and perform good deeds inspired by His love,” Pope Francis said.

