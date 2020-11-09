Catholic World News

Kenyan president meets with Pontiff

November 09, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: President Uhuru Kenyatta, the East African nation’s leader since 2013, welcomed Pope Francis during his apostolic journey there in 2015. On November 6, the parties discussed the Church’s contributions to Kenyan society, as well as “the pandemic crisis in the region, climate change, and the issue of refugees.”

