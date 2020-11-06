Catholic World News

Cameroon: cardinal kidnapped, then released

November 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Christian Tumi, the retired Archbishop of Douala, was abducted by armed men on November 5, then released the next day. The 90-year-old cardinal, who has been an outspoken in calling for an end to the country’s civil conflicts, was seized by a separatist group at a roadblock as he was traveling in the country’s troubled northwest region.

