Cardinal Dolan: Supreme Court can root out Philadelphia’s anti-Catholic bigotry

November 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In Fulton v. Philadelphia, the City of Philadelphia “argues that our agencies lose all religious liberty protections when they partner with the government to serve those in need — an obvious prerequisite for serving children who have been removed from their homes by the government,” Cardinal Dolan writes. “This novel claim has far reaching implications.”

