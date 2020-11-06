Catholic World News

German bishop questions Vatican’s clarification of Pope’s civil-union comments

November 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Heinrich Timmerevers of Dresden-Meissen, who said he would welcome approval of a blessing of homosexual unions, praised Pope Francis’s comments on same-sex civil unions and questioned the Secretariat of State’s subsequent clarification.

