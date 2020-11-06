Catholic World News

New Hampshire monks, college board settle governance issues

November 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Last year, the monks filed a lawsuit against the Saint Anselm College board after it passed a motion to take away the monks’ ability to amend the school’s bylaws,” according to the report. The parties have agreed to a settlement, pending approval by a judge.

