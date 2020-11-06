Catholic World News

Eastern Orthodox priest shot in France emerges from coma

November 06, 2020

National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: “The French daily Le Monde has reported that police are focusing on personal motives for the attack, and that Islamist terrorism is unlikely,” according to the report on the recent shooting. “But authorities still do not know who shot the priest and why.”

