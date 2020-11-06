Catholic World News

Cardinal O’Malley encouraged by election turnout

November 06, 2020

» Continue to this story on Boston Pilot

CWN Editor's Note: “We thank all the candidates who have participated in the elections and commend the historic voter turnout, a tribute to the citizens who voted in such striking numbers, in stark contrast to earlier elections,” Boston’s archbishop said following the election. “That encouraging sign has opened the way to begin a process of participation among all citizens however they voted.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!