Portland rioters damage Catholic church known for outreach to the poor

November 06, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The church, St. Andre Bessette, is “one of the many buildings that had their windows broken out during this evening’s riot,” Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. “This organization helps those who are homeless, experiencing poverty, mental health issues and substance abuse.”

