Archbishop Vigano charges high Vatican official, says others aware

November 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: In a new public disclosure, Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano has charged that Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, one of the Vatican’s most powerful figures, has a history of active homosexual conduct, and that other top Vatican officials—including Cardinals Tarciscio Berton and Pietro Parolin, the past and present Secretary of State—have evidence of the problem. As sostituto, Archbishop Pena Parra supervises the day-to-day workings of the Roman Curia. Archbishop Vigano, who has become a persistent critic of the Vatican bureaucracy, says that Archbishop Pena Parra is “blackmailable.”

