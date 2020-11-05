Catholic World News

Polish bishops’ leader opposes bid to amend abortion law

November 05, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki of Poznan, the president of the Polish bishops’ conference, has spoken out against a proposed law that would allow abortion in cases when the baby is likely to die at or soon after birth. President Andrzej Duda proposed the measure after angry public protests over a court decision that abortion is unconstitutional in such cases under current law.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!