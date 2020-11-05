Catholic World News

UK bishops urge faithful to obey lockdown restrictions

November 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Although the English bishops are protesting government guidelines that prohibit public worship, Cardinal Vincent Nichols and Archbishop Malcolm McMahon are encouraging the faithful to adhere to the lockdown restrictions “as responsible citizens.” The bishops said that although the rules “demonstrate a fundamental lack of understanding of the essential contribution made by faith communities,” they are not a violation of religious freedom.

