McCarrick report coming this month?

November 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican report on the career of former cardinal Theodore McCarrick will be released this month, Vatican sources told the Reuters news agency. The report would be made public before the annual meeting of the US bishops’ conference, which will open November 15, the sources said. Vatican officials have been promising prompt release of the report since June 2018, when McCarrick was forced out of the College of Cardinals.

