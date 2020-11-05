Catholic World News

Oakland diocese’s parishes return to lower occupancy

November 05, 2020

» Continue to this story on The Catholic Voice

CWN Editor's Note: “We must all continue to be attentive to published precautions and protocols,” said Bishop Michael Barber, SJ, said after Contra Costa County restricted attendance to 25% occupancy or 100 people (whichever is fewer). “Health officials caution that it is now more important than ever to follow the state health guidance for physical distancing and use of face coverings, to keep everyone safe and healthy during the upcoming holiday season.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!