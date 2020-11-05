Catholic World News

Kindergarten enrollment up nearly 40% in Minnesota archdiocese’s Catholic schools

November 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “It is a great blessing to have reversed a steady trend of decreasing enrollment across the K-12 system,” leaders of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis’ Office for the Mission of Catholic Education said. Catholic school leaders in Boston and New York have also reported a surge in interest.

